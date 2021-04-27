PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pinch-hitter Wilmer Difo delivered the go-ahead single in the seventh inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Kansas City 2-1 on Tuesday night to end the Royals' five-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh (12-11) has won three straight games and 11 of of 16 since a 1-6 start, moving back above .500 for the first time since it was 1-0 in the opening week.

Kansas City has lost seven straight games in Pittsburgh since 2009. The Royals arrived from Detroit following their first four-game road series sweep since 1999.

Jacob Stallings singled off Jakob Junis (1-1) leading off the seventh and took third on Kevin Newman's one-out single with a hit-and-run on.

Difo, a switch-hitter, batted for pitcher Duane Underwood Jr., and right-hander Scott Barlow relieved. Difo looped a single that dropped in front of a sliding Michael A. Taylor in center, just 227 feet from home plate.

Underwood (1-0) won in his second big league decision, his first since last Aug. 17 for the Chicago Cubs against St. Louis.

Pirates starter Tyler Anderson allowed one run and three hits in six innings while striking out five and walking two.

Junis gave up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings with nine strikeouts and one walk.

Underwood, Sam Howard and Richard Rodríguez combined for three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief. Rodríguez retired the side in order on nine pitches for his fourth save in as many opportunities.

Colin Moran had an RBI single in the first inning, the start of a three-hit game.

Carlos Santana had two of the Royals' four hits, and neither left the infield. His singled tied the score in the third.