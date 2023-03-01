wire Did you know? Laughter helps heart rate Metro Creative Mar 1, 2023 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Two women laugh during a conversation outside. Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A good joke can liven up any social engagement, but the value of humor goes well beyond breaking the ice at parties and other get-togethers.According to the Cleveland Clinic, laughter can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps to lower heart rate and help people breathe more easily.Given such benefits, it's no surprise that laughter has been linked to a host of medical benefits, including stress relief and improved heart health. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News +4 Local News RRT to perform ‘Willy Wonka’ this weekend Public Safety One teen killed, another charged in Tuesday night shooting +2 Public Safety One hospitalized after crash on Leonard Road Courts Hiawatha man charged with felony sex and drug charges More Local News → 0:48 Tracking Rain/Snow Chances 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
