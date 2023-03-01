Senior Woman Sitting In Chair And Laughing With Nurse In Retirement Home

Two women laugh during a conversation outside. 

 Getty Images

A good joke can liven up any social engagement, but the value of humor goes well beyond breaking the ice at parties and other get-togethers.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, laughter can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which helps to lower heart rate and help people breathe more easily.

