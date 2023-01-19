At the height of the pandemic, many homeowners diverted funds earmarked for vacations and other recreational expenses into home renovations. More time at home gave homeowners ideas about which areas were in need of improvement. However, rising interest in remodeling coupled with supply chain issues and material shortages rapidly drove up costs on building materials. According to Angi's True Cost Reports, in 2020, closets, cabinetry, and additions saw the biggest price increases, going up 38 percent, 30 percent and 49 percent, respectively. Lumber, particularly softwood lumber, used throughout renovations like framing and decking, rose to record-setting prices. Not only were lumber mills slowing down production due to worker shortages, but the housing and renovation markets also were heating up. The National Association of Homebuilders says prices on wood finally started to fall in June 2021 and have since returned to more reasonable ranges. A 2022 first quarter Producer Price Index report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics said prices of goods used in residential construction rose 1.4 percent in March, compared to 2.2 percent in February and 4.1 percent in January. This marked an 8 percent jump in building material prices since the start of 2022. Material prices have increased 20.4 percent year over year and have risen 33 percent since the start of the pandemic, indicates the PPI.
