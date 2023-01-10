Did you know? Delaying the onset of Alzheimer's Metro Creative Jan 10, 2023 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This photo shows a scientific analysis of Alzheimer's disease in a hospital. Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Alzheimer's Association reports that remaining socially active throughout adulthood can possibly delay the onset of dementia.And that's not the only benefit to remaining socially engaged as an adult, which researchers have linked to reduced rates of disability and mortality.The Alzheimer's Association¨ also indicates that social engagement may reduce the risk for depression in older adults.That's a significant benefit, as the National Council on Aging notes that the risk for depression is elevated among older adults compared to young adults.Retirees can consider a host of ways to remain socially engaged, whether it's volunteering, participating in clubs or moving to communities tailored to individuals 55 and older. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alzheimer's Association Onset Psychiatry Risk Adult Depression Dementia × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News 0:22+2 Business American Eagle Outfitters closing its doors at mall +2 Public Safety Crews investigate abandoned building fire on Commercial Street Consumer Local leaders talk effects of minimum wage increase Public Safety Police respond to report of stabbing More Local News → 0:40 Mild & Dry Monday 20 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.