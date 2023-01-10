Scientific analysis of Alzheimer's disease in hospital, conceptual image

This photo shows a scientific analysis of Alzheimer's disease in a hospital. 

 Getty Images

The Alzheimer's Association reports that remaining socially active throughout adulthood can possibly delay the onset of dementia.

And that's not the only benefit to remaining socially engaged as an adult, which researchers have linked to reduced rates of disability and mortality.

