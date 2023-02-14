Dick scores 26 as Jayhakws beat Cowboys Associated Press Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball Associated Press Kansas's K.J. Adams Jr. guards Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone in the first half of a game in Stillwater on Tuesday in Oklahoma. Show more Show less Associated Press Kansas's K.J. Adams Jr. guards Oklahoma State's Kalib Boone in the first half of a game in Stillwater on Tuesday in Oklahoma. Associated Press Kansas's Gradey Dick shoots a layup in the second half of a game against Oklahoma State on Tuesday in Stillwater, Oklahoma Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STILLWATER, Okla. — Gradey Dick scored 17 of his season-high 26 points in the second half and No. 5 Kansas defeated Oklahoma State 87-76 on Tuesday night.The freshman guard made 10 of 17 field goal attempts, shooting 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.Kansas shot 66% from the field in the second half to pull away from the Cowboys. Oklahoma State leads the Big 12 in field goal percentage defense.Kansas (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) has won three straight. The Jayhawks are tied with Texas and Baylor atop the conference standings.Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points, John-Michael Wright had 18 and Bryce Thompson added 17 for Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6).Oklahoma State had won five straight, including victories over ranked opponents TCU and Iowa State. The Cowboys were coming off a 64-56 win at then-No. 11 Iowa State.Thompson lit up the Jayhawks early. The guard, who played at Kansas for a year before transferring to Oklahoma State, scored 14 points in the first 11 minutes to help the Cowboys take a 23-18 lead.Kansas hung tough, and Dick's 3-pointer at the buzzer gave the Jayhawks a 39-37 lead at halftime.Dick scored eight points in the first two minutes of the second half to help Kansas take a 52-44 lead, and the Jayhawks led by at least five the rest of the way.BIG PICTUREKansas: The Jayhawks completed back-to-back road wins in Oklahoma against teams that have some big victories on their home courts. The Jayhawks beat Oklahoma on Saturday.Oklahoma State: While this loss won't hurt perception of the Cowboys, they have three more regular-season games against ranked opponents, so every opportunity is critical.UP NEXTKansas: Hosts No. 9 Baylor on Saturday.Oklahoma State: Visits No. 22 TCU on Saturday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Games And Toys Armed Forces Mathematics × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Consumer Car insurance rates increasing in Missouri Education Missouri Western closes for Chiefs parade Public Safety Woman killed after being hit by train near Fourth and Mitchell +2 Public Safety Drug dealers targeting kids through social media More Local News → 0:47 Rainy day, Snow potential tomorrow 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
