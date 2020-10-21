Dick’s Bait & Tackle Shop latest victim of property crime

When Thomas Adkins, son of the owner, opened the Dick’s Bait & Tackle Shop for the day, everything seemed fine at first, until he noticed the register was open, money was thrown around and parts of the shop were in complete disarray.

The local small business, recently was the target of a robbery. The robbery itself left the business missing close to $800 in merchandise and money.

Fishing equipment, knives, money and BB guns were among the items stolen from the store. Entry into the store was achieved by pushing the air conditioning unit in the window completely through the wall.

This is not the first theft the shop has experienced during their 23 years of business. Adkins said they average around one to two thefts each year.

Thefts like these can really affect small businesses and make it harder for them to successfully grow as a company.

“The little shops in our community are dwindling down because of these thefts, they affect small business owners compared to these big box stores,” Adkins said.

Typically, small businesses have less revenue to rely on in comparison to larger companies, so robberies can cause these smaller businesses to go out of business.

Adkins encouraged the community to support local businesses to really help keep them going and remaining in business.

The items that Dick’s Bait & Tackle Shop sell are specialty items which makes them more difficult to be recovered and returned to the store.

Adkins said they plan to increase their security measures and reinforce entry points to help prevent future robberies from happening.