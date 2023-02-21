Ballot Drop Boxes Kansas

Bryan Caskey, left, state elections director in the Kansas secretary of state's office, and Clay Barker, right, the office's general counsel, confer during a Kansas Senate committee discussion of a bill that would eliminate ballot drop boxes in locations outside county election offices on Tuesday at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas. 

 Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. — Conservative Kansas lawmakers pushed ahead Tuesday with trying to eliminate most ballot drop boxes in elections, despite a split among top Republicans that could doom the conspiracy-driven effort.

A Kansas Senate committee voted 5-4 to approve a bill that would limit each of the state's 105 counties to only one drop box, only inside its election office and only when two people from different political parties are constantly monitoring the box. Counties currently can have as many drop boxes as elections officials want, and the secretary of state's office said 167 boxes were in use in 85 counties in last year's election, or one box for every 11,700 registered voters.

