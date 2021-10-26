Deputies describe climax of murder-kidnapping case

The stark terror of Wednesday’s pre-dawn confrontation of St. Joseph law enforcement officers with a situation involving the slayer of three women and hostages he had held throughout the night is to be found in the language of a verbatim official report of the incident
Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Baker and Deputy Hurchel Hollingsworth were the first to arrive at No. 7 East Hills Drive early Wednesday morning after receiving a call at 3:47 a.m. that persons were being held hostage at the home south of Carrtown, just outside the city limits.
The officers did not know it would be the climax to a night of terror which left four persons dead and another in serious condition.
Sergeant Baker said the kidnapper, Lawrence L. Root, 29, made a fatal mistake when he attempted to take the two-year-old son of Gary Beisinger with him as a hostage when he learned police had surrounded the house.
The officer said Root turned to the child when he learned Mrs. Beisinger and Ronald Huff had escaped from the house, and that only Mr. Beisinger and the boy remained.
Sergeant Baker said Mr. Beisinger attacked Root with a sharp pocket knife as he approached the boy’s crib, slashing Root’s abdomen.
Root turned and shot Mr. Beisinger in the left chest, wounding him, then turned the gun on himself.
“If Root had walked out of the house carrying the boy as a hostage, we would have had to stand back and let him go,” Sergeant Baker said afterward.
The following account is the officers’ official report filed with Sheriff H.C. Myers and written by Sergeant Baker.
“City police dispatcher called and said they had received a call from a woman at No. 7 East Hills Drive. The woman said there were persons being held hostage at that address. Car No. 2001 (Sgt. Baker and Deputy Hollingsworth) was dispatched.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that they had a car en route also.
“Investigating officers arrived in eight minutes and parked car with headlights point to the front door of the house. As Baker and Hollingsworth got out of the patrol car, the state patrol car was turning into area from A highway. Trooper (Wayne) Gardner and (Sidney) Shippy arrived.
State car was parked to the southeast of No.7 (Beisinger home). The house set several feet higher than the street level.
There were vehicles parked in the basement garage driveway.
“As the four officers met by the sheriff’s patrol car to plan action, the front door and storm door of No. 7 swung open and a woman came running out and down the yard vack towards the officers. A large man was running close behind her.
The officers scattered and hollered at the mand to stop.
The large mand raised his hands over his head and kept running towards the sheriff’s patrol car, hollering, “not me -not me --inside the house.”
“Deputy Hollingsworth told the man to stretch out against the rear of the patrol car. Trooper Gardner came up and said he was a personal friend of the people that lived at No. 7, a Mr. Gary Beisinger and his wife Hope.
The large young man’s name was Ronald D. Huff, 419 Isadore street. Hope Beisinger was hysterical and said the man inside had her husband, her baby and two guns. Huff stated that the man inside was the man that had killed three people earlier.
Hope Beisinger and Huff were not injured and were taken into the Mr. and Mrs. John Boy home, 14 East Hills drive, directly across the street from the Beisinger home.
“Baker told Hollingsworth to cover the west and south side of the house, and Gardner told Trooper Shippy to cover the north and east side. Hollingsworth was armed with a shotgun, Shippy armed with a carbine. After the cover men had gotten into their places, Trooper Gardner went to the car to call his office to call city police and request help. Sergeant Baker then called his dispatcher and requested that Sheriff Myers, Lieutenant Houghton, Corporal McQueen be called and for them to bring some heavy automatic rifles and tear gas equipment.
It was Sergeant Baker’s idea to saturate the area with officers in case the man could be talked out.
Baker and Gardner then took cover behind the sheriff’s patrol car. Approximately three minutes later there was a sound of breaking glass and the front storm door swung open again.
“A figure crawled outside and stopped on the front porch. Baker called to the person to the person to come down to the street. There was no answer. Hollingsworth called on the walkie-talkie and said that the person said he was hurt bad.
Baker told Hollingsworth to move up to the corner of the house to observe the person. Hollingsworth to move up to the corner of the house to observe the person. Hollingsworth moved up to the southwest corner of the house and said he could tell someone was by the shrubbery but could not see anything else.
Baker told Hollingsworth to ask the man his name and the man replied ‘Beisinger,’ and that he was hurt bad.
Sergeant Baker was afraid of some kind of trap, and told Hollingsworth to tell the man that he would ger to him as soon as he could. Hollingsworth called on the walkie-talkie and said the hurt man said that the other man committed suicide.
“The officers were still not sure that the man on the porch was Beisinger. Trooper Gardner said, ‘Let’s move up so I can see him, I’ll know him.’ Hollingsworth said he would cover us. Gardner and Baker moved up to the man and Gardner said it was Gary Beisinger. Baker asked Garder if he could believe him and Garnder said yes.
Baker, armed with the shotgun, entered the house, Gardner said he knew the house and the man would be to the right. Baker eased around the corner of the hallway and saw a man’s body lying sprawled on the floor in the doorway of the northeast bedroom.
Gardner then went ahead and while Baker watched the body on the floor --in case there was still life--Gardner went to the baby bed in the northeast bedroom and got the Beisinger baby and took it across the street to its mother.
“About that time the city police arrived and also Sheriff Myers and other deputies.
Deputy Gary Croner was called to take pictures and the coroner was called and came to the scene. Capt. J.P. Cobb and Lt. Robert McDowell were among the police officers, also more state troopers arrived.
An ambulance had been called to take Mr. Beisigner to Sisters’ Hospital. Trooper Gardner went with Mrs. Beisinger to the hospital. Body on the floor was identified by Captain Cobb as Lawrence L. Root, white male, 28 years old, wanted in connection with three murders committed in St. Joseph sometime in the afternoon of 2-6-73. Baker had raised Root’s body up to see if there was any weapon under it.
Body was laying on stomach, right hand under the body, face turned to the left side, head of the body was pointed to the east. A long-barreled Hi-Standard double nine, .22 caliber revolver was on the floor about three feet to the left of the body.
In a chair to the left of the body, about four feet, was a .38 caliber Rohm revolver. The .38 was standing up, barrel down, leaning against a purse in the chair, with the hammer cocked, barrel covered with blood. These guns were unloaded by Sergeant Baker and taken as evidence by Sheriff Myers.
The .38 had two spent shells and four live shells. The nine-shot .22 only had three shells in the cylinder, one fired and two live. There was what appeared to be a bullet hole in the ceiling of the room approximately .38 caliber size.
As ambulance attendants looked at Beisinger when they picked him up, it appeared he had been shot once in the chest, possible .38.
Root’s body had a small bullet hole with powder burn in the left chest and what appeared to be an exit hole in the back. Also, Root’s body was cut very deep from center of back around to the left side, length of cut approximately 24 inches-- deep enough to expose kidney and intestines.
A small, very sharp, brown handled pocket knife was found in the same room by the baby’s toy box, blade open, bloody.
Pictures were taken by Corporal Steve McQueen and Gary Croner Guns will be turned over to the city police department to be processed with other items of evidence with other items of evidence in related murders by Root.
Lieutenant Houghton and Corporal McQueen will vacuum room, trying to find the missing .22 slug. Also copies of this version of the incident will be treaded with the city police department and the state patrol. Body of Root taken to Meierhoffer-Fleeman funeral home.
Other circumstances such as Huff’s abduction, recovery of another gun in the car in No. 7 driveway will be in the other department reports. Investigation continuing.
“Signed, Sergeant Ray Baker and Deputy Hurchel Hollingsworth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.