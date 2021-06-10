JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. | Missouri Department of Natural Resources Director Carol Comer has died, state officials said Wednesday.

The cause of death was not released. Comer announced in July 2019 that she had undergone two unsuccessful surgeries and was beginning chemotherapy to fight cancer.

Comer, an environmental lawyer, was named director of the department in January 2017 by former Gov. Eric Greitens. Before her appointment, she was commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson praised Comer as an accomplished leader who will be deeply missed by his cabinet.

Details of where Comer died and funeral arrangements were not immediately available.