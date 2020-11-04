OMAHA, Neb. — Democrat Joe Biden won Tuesday in Nebraska’s Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District, a victory that allows him to peel off one of the conservative state’s five Electoral College votes.

Nebraska is one of two states — Maine is the other — that permits its electoral votes to be split. The statewide winner earns two votes, but the other three votes are decided by the winner of the congressional districts. Because President Donald Trump won the statewide vote and in Nebraska’s two other districts, he will receive four Electoral College votes. By beating Trump in the Omaha district, Biden will earn one vote.

To win the presidency, a candidate must win at least 270 of the nation’s 538 Electoral College votes. Since adopting the split-vote system in 1991, Nebraska has split its electoral votes only once: In 2008, when Democrat Barack Obama won the 2nd District on his way to the presidency.

Trump supporters who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday tended to cite his performance in his first term for their decision. But others, like Omaha bartender Jennifer Cheek, said the handling of the coronavirus pandemic swayed their vote.

CASINO GAMBLING

After decades of rejecting casino gambling, Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved measures Tuesday to allow it at state-licensed horse racing tracks in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Columbus and South Sioux City.

Opponents fought hard to keep the issue off the ballot, including filing a lawsuit in September that was rejected by the Nebraska Supreme Court. Now voters have approved a change to the state constitution to allow slot machines and table gambling, as well as two laws that will regulate and tax casino gambling.

Opponents had argued the change would lead to social ills, such as crime and bankruptcy fueled by gambling addiction. Supporters countered that those problems already exist in Nebraska because of easy access to neighboring states’ casinos, and that legalizing casinos in Nebraska would create jobs and a new source of tax revenue.

CONGRESS

In the 1st District, Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry managed to fend off Democratic challenger Kate Bolz in one of the closest races he’s faced in the 15 years he’s held the seat. Republican Rep. Adrian Smith also won re-election to an eighth term representing the state’s rural, deeply red 3rd District, handily defeating Democratic challenger Mark Elworth Jr.

In Nebraska’s other U.S. House seat in Nebraska’s 2nd District, which is home to the state’s largest city of Omaha, Republican incumbent Rep. Don Bacon was in a tight race with Democrat Kara Eastman in a repeat of the 2018 contest narrowly won by Bacon.

PAYDAY LENDING

Nebraska voters on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a measure to cap the annual interest rate on payday loans at 36%.

The measure changes existing state law, which allows lenders to charge more than 400% annually. Supporters of the measure argued that such high rates victimize low-income borrowers and those who do not understand lending requirements.

Industry officials countered that the high rates are misleading because most loans are short-term and that capping the interest rate will put lenders out of business.

SLAVERY BAN

Nebraska voters easily approved a measure Tuesday to strip language from the state constitution that provides an exemption to its ban on slavery.

Nebraska was one of several states taking on ballot measures in a climate of racial strife this election. Nebraska’s proposal eliminates a passage in the state constitution, dating from the 19th century, that allows slavery as punishment for a crime. There was no organized opposition to the measure, which advanced through the Legislature this year on a unanimous vote.