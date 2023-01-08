Delta Free WiFi

A Delta Air Lines plane takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in November 2022 in Atlanta. 

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Delta Air Lines will provide free Wi-Fi service on most of its U.S. flights starting in February, CEO Ed Bastian announced Thursday at the CES technology trade show.

Bastian said by the end of the year, the airline will outfit more than 700 planes with high-speed, satellite-based broadband service from T-Mobile. It plans to expand free Wi-Fi to international and Delta Connection flights by the end of 2024. The service will use equipment from Viasat, a U.S.-based satellite broadband provider.

