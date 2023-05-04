Congress Debt

Senate Budget Committee Ranking Member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, joins Chairman Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., at a hearing on the Republican proposal to address the debt limit at the Capitol on Thursday in Washington.

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats pressured Republicans on the increasingly menacing debt ceiling impasse Thursday, focusing on what they say will be painful reductions in government services if a bill the GOP recently pushed through the House becomes law.

Republicans responded that they know the legal limit on government borrowing must be raised to avert a possible default. But they're insisting it be coupled with cuts in what they consider bloated federal spending.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.