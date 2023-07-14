Dean Hurlbut is turning 90! Jul 14, 2023 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dean Hurlbut will celebrate his 90th birthday on July 22, 2023. A family celebrating is planned in his honor.Dean retired from the American Angus Association.Cards may be sent to: 5006 Gene Field Road #6B, St. Joseph MO 64506. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Industry Chemistry Armed Forces × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Sports St. Joseph Mustangs suffer second straight loss in non-conference play. Local News Local man battling cancer receives support from around the country Education SJSD works to fill more than 100 openings +2 Local News Local leaders reflect on plant's pending closure More Local News → 1:32 Mainly quiet tonight; rain chances return Friday 5 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
