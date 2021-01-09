The beginning of 2021 allows us to pause, catch our collective breaths and reflect. While reflecting on 2020 may not bring a smile, it is still important to process the events of the previous year.

In counseling, deep reflection on change is called “grieving.” In religious circles, it is often called “lament.” Both grieving and lament are inevitable. This past year certainly had its share of international, national and personal times of grief. Job losses, pandemic-related illnesses and death and social isolation all took their toll. The best way to deal with such losses and transition is to face these realities. In the case of the new year, it is normal to look back at the past year to build upon the good and to properly grieve the bad.

Grief comes in stages. A classic work by psychiatrist Elizabeth Kubler-Ross back in the 1970s identifies five stages of grief. While the order in which these are experienced differs from person to person, generally the stages begin with denial. Denial occurs due to the initial shock of the loss or transition. It is common for those of us experiencing denial to say things like, “This can’t be happening!” A second stage is anger. At this stage, it is common for people to feel guilty for being angry about loss. This is especially true if the anger arises from the death of a loved one. There is no need for guilt here, because anger is a natural emotion, and it is how the body and the mind start to accept the reality of the loss. During this second stage of grief, it is normal for people to express anger even when logically they know the situation is beyond control.

A third stage is bargaining. During the bargaining stage, we begin “making deals” with ourselves or even with God. We try to rationalize a way out of the loss. This is another way we try to postpone the hurt that comes with the loss or transition.

Depression is a fourth grief stage. This stage may be the most obvious, since it is the stage where we express our deepest sadness for the loss. It can be the most painful stage, since the reality of the loss is beginning to hit with full force. It is also a healthy response, since it signals that we are ready to fully deal with the reality of the loss. It is tempting to pull away from this stage, due to the pain. However, counselors tell us to “lean into” this time by expressing our sadness to friends, family, counselors or clergy.

Honestly addressing our sadness can bring it out into the open and create opportunities for coping with the loss in a healthy way. It is not uncommon for people in this stage to feel more lethargic than usual. This should not be alarming, unless it lasts beyond a few weeks. In that case, seeking medical and psychological counsel is recommended.

The final stage of grief is acceptance. Acceptance does not mean that we are “all better.” It simply means we have learned to adjust our lives enough to welcome a new normal. The other stages of grief may emerge from time to time. However, with time and support, we can learn to navigate them more easily as time passes.

Through a healthy process of grief, we can learn to accept the positive opportunities and experiences that come our way in coming year and beyond.