CWS Wake Forest LSU Baseball

Wake Forest starting pitcher Seth Keener throws to an LSU batter during the first inning of a game at the NCAA College World Series on June 21 in Omaha, Nebraska.

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — Baseball’s amateur draft has been a fitting conclusion to a historic season at Wake Forest.

The Demon Deacons had six players drafted Monday, bringing their two-day total to nine. That’s three more than the LSU team that knocked Wake Forest out of the College World Series and went on to win the national title.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.