Address: 4702 SE US Highway 169, St. Joseph, Mo. 64507

Phone: (816) 232-4542

Dave and Theresa Gach began Dave’s Diesel Service, Inc. in July of 1974 next door to their home. The business was relocated to the current location, east of Interstate 29 on Highway 169, in 1976.

The service department is doing a wonderful job keeping the mechanics very busy. The mechanics are trained to perform tasks as complex as Caterpillar and Cummins engine overhauls, tail light replacement, and everything in between. We have the computer software to troubleshoot Freightliner, Caterpillar and Cummins issues as well as being certified to perform warranty work on Caterpillar and Cummins engines and the mid-size Freightliner M2’s.

Our parts department personnel is available to assist you with a wide variety of parts for most makes and models of trucks and equipment.

We are open from 7 a.m. till 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

We truly appreciate our wonderful customers for supporting our business for the last 46 years; and to our highly qualified employees who have worked so hard to make our business what it is today. We look forward to many more years serving St. Joseph, the surrounding area, and the endless transportation companies passing through St. Joseph on their way across the country.