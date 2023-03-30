thumbnail_IMG_2398.jpg

Students from Darcees School of Dance travelled for back-to-back weekends of competitions in Pittsburg, Kansas and Overland Park, Kansas. Students had full weekends of levels of competition and the results were as follows.

First competition was Talent on Parade National Dance held at Pitt State. They were as follows, Madison Ash, Frankie Bussman, Kyleigh Black, Kaylynn Chaney, Jasey Bell, Harlowe Burgess, Raelee Lewis, Braylee Brown, Krimzyn Blanchard, Troy Pottorf, Saylor Ray, McLayne Ziokowski and Sutton James.

