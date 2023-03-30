Students from Darcees School of Dance travelled for back-to-back weekends of competitions in Pittsburg, Kansas and Overland Park, Kansas. Students had full weekends of levels of competition and the results were as follows.
First competition was Talent on Parade National Dance held at Pitt State. They were as follows, Madison Ash, Frankie Bussman, Kyleigh Black, Kaylynn Chaney, Jasey Bell, Harlowe Burgess, Raelee Lewis, Braylee Brown, Krimzyn Blanchard, Troy Pottorf, Saylor Ray, McLayne Ziokowski and Sutton James.
In the solo division 6 and under and taking 2nd overall was Frankie Bussman, 3rd Harlowe Burgess, 5th Dax Sherer, 7th Charisma Steltenpohl, 8th Emma White and 10th Emmy Miller.
7-8 novice: 2nd place Ryleigh Pendergrass, 4th Paislee Roberts, 5th Paizlynn Keller. In intermediate 7-8 2nd Matea Reynolds, 3rd Bryler Shelton and 7th Kylee Reynolds.
9-10 novice: 3rd Madi Ash, 7th Braylee Crawford, 8th Maizey Claycomb and 10th Gianna Bussman.
11-12 novice: 3rd Evynn Freund and 7th Kamryn Perks. In 11-12 intermediate: 6th Madi Snapp and 10th Annabelle Walker. In 11-12 competitive: Kaylynn Chaney took 4th overall.
13-14 novice: 1st overall Kyleigh Black, 2nd Lainey Bittiker, 4th Madelyn McCoy and 5th Ava King. In 13-14 intermediate: 6th Madi Bauman and 7yh Annaliese Smith. In 13-14 competitive 7th Jasey Belle, 8th Addie Snodgrass, and 9th Aubrey Snapp.
15-16 novice: 1st Jaden Sumpter 2nd Maely McCoy. Intermediate level: 3rd Lynde Joyce, 6th Gracie Smith, 7th Abbi Huff, 9th Makirah Dydell, and 10th Braylee Brown. In Competitive: 2nd Troy Pottorf, 3rd Krimzyn Blanchard, 4th Raelee Lewis, 6th Ady White and 8th McLayne Ziokowski. In senior novice taking top Julie Perks, 2nd Arolyn Shuster and 3rd Kennady Beaver. In intermediate: 2nd Abby Heaston, 4th Sutton James and 5th Jillian McKinney. Taking Top overall in competitive was Saylor Ray.
The Studio was awarded the overall Showmanship and Technique award throughout the weekend. In the group division top overall first place groups were Crazy kids with Maizey Claycomb, Paislee Roberts, Paizlynn Keller, Frankie Bussman, Harlowe Burgess, Ryleigh Pendergrass and Matea Reynolds.
Overall Line in petite was Glam with Sammi Jo Pitts, Emma White, Tiegan Larson, Emmy Miller, Matea Reynolds, Frankie Bussman, Harlowe Burgess, Royal Luedtke, Ryleigh Pendergrass, Paislee Roberts, Paizlynn Keller, Bryler Shelton, Annabelle Walker, Madi Ash, Alycen Miller, Evynn Freund, Kylee Reynolds, Gianna Bussman, Allyn Dixon, Braylee Crawford and Adym Jolly.
In the 9-12: first place was 2 original with Kya Cook, Blakeli Swope, Kaylynn Chaney, Lynli Eagleburger, Allee Snodgrass and Courtney Wolfe.
In the line taking top overall was Living in Circles with Krimzyn Blanchard, Harlowe Burgess, Dax Sherer, Troy Pottorf, Sutton James, Kaylynn Chaney, Makirah Dydell, Kya Cook, Saylor Ray, Kya Cook, Lynli Eagleburger, Blakeli Swope, Addie Snodgrass, Allee Snodgrass, Jillian Mckinney, Frankie Bussman, Matea Reynolds, Courtney Wolfe, Paizlynn Keller and Paislee Roberts. In teen taking top overall was Wonka Time with Troy Pottorf, Jasey Bell, Raelee Lewis, Kaylynn Chaney, Krimzyn Blanchard and Saylor Ray.
In production taking top was Wildcats with Krimzyn Blanchard, Troy Pottorf, Abbi Huff, Saylor Ray, Sutton James, Jasey Bell, Braylee Brown, Madi Snapp, Aubrey Snapp, Addie Snodgrass, Blakeli Swope, Hadlee McManus, Gracie Smith, Madelyn McCoy, Lynli Eagleburger, Kaylynn Chaney, Allee Snodgrass, Chloe Wheeler, Molly Lund, Annaliese Smith, Maely Mccoy, Madi Ash, Bryler Shelton, Matea Reynolds, Allyn Dixon, Gianna Bussman, Ryleigh Pendergrass, Taylor Segrist, Makirah Dydell, Alycen Miller, Evynn Freund, Arolyn Shuster, Kennady Beaver, Sophia Cox, McLayne Ziokowski, Lainey Bittiker, Courtny Wolfe, Maizey Claycomb, Sydney Adams, Braylee Crawford, Scarlett Cordova, Kylee Reynolds. Madi Bauman and Ady White.
In the duet trio category taking top overall in the 6 and under was Frankie Bussman and Harlowe Burgess. In the novice 7-8: 2nd was Adym Jolly, Braylee Crawford and Ryleigh Penderass and 5th was Paislee Roberts and Ryleigh Pendergrass. In novice 9-10: taking 3rd was Kiera Decker and Evynn Freund. In intermediate taking 3rd was Matea Reynolds and Annabelle Walker. In intermediate teen: 6th Kyleigh Black and Sophia Cox, 7th Madi Snapp and Annaliese Smith, and 9th Lainey Bittiker and Sophia Cox. In the teens: 3rd Troy Pottorf and Krimzyn Blanchard, 4th Krimzyn Blanchard and Lynli Eagleburger, 5th Kaylynn Chaney and Krimzyn Blanchard, 6th Molly Lund and Addie Snodgrass, 7th Allee Snodgrass and Molly Lund, 8th Allee Snodgrass and Addie Snodgrass, 9th Ady White and Courtney Wolfe, and 10th Addie Snodgrass and Kaylynn Chaney.
In senior novice taking top overall was Madelyn and Maely McCoy and 2nd was Arolyn Shuster and Madelyn McCoy. Intermediate level top overall was Lynde Joyce and Sutton James, 3rd Gracie Smith and Sutton James, 4th Gracie Smith and Jaden Sumpter, 5th Makirah Dydell and Sutton James. In advanced level taking 3rd was Krimzyn Blanchard and Raelee Lewis, 4th Troy Pottorf and Krimzyn Blanchard, 7th Raelee Lewis and Saylor Ray, 8th Saylor Ray and Mclayne Ziokowski, 9th Lynde Joyce and McLayne Ziokowski. The Studio will attend this competitions national finals later this summer in Branson, Missouri.
The second competition was Star Systems National Talent held in Overland Park with several levels and days of competition. Starting out with solo 6 and under taking top overall was Harlowe Burgess, 2nd Frankie Bussman, 3rd Emma White, 5th Royal Luedtke, 6th Haddie Losson, 7th Charisma Steltenpohl, 8th Emmy Miller and 9th Taige Turpein.
In the mini 7-9 novice: taking 2nd was Maizey Claycomb, 3rd Ali Miller, 4th Allyn Dixon, 5th Dax Sherer, 6th Gianna Bussman, 8th Adym Jolly, 9th Braylee Crawford, 10th Paizlynn Keller. In the intermediate level taking top overall was Ryleigh Pendergrass, 2nd Matea Reynolds, 3rd Kylee Reynolds.
In the title division winning title was Matea Reynolds with her dance choreographed by Krimzyn Blanchard. Taking 2nd was Bryler Shelton.
In the junior intermediate level taking 3rd Madi Snapp and 5th Annabelle Walker. Division winner was Madi Snapp and 2nd Annabelle Walker. Taking title in the teen was Kaylynn Chaney.
In the novice solo 11-12: 2nd was Madi Ash, 3rd Evynn Freund, 5th Keira Decker, 6th Taylor Sigrist and 8th Kamryn Perks.
In the teen novice: 1st Kyleigh Black, 4th Lainey Bittiker, 8th Ava King and 10th Madelyn McCoy. Intermediate level: 4th Abbi Huff, 6th Annaliese Smith, 7th Braylee Brown, 9th Lynde Joyce. Taking top was Kendall Weiser, 2nd Krimzyn Blanchard, 3rd Chloe Wheeler, 4th Saylor Ray, 6th Ady White and 7th McLayne Ziokowski.
In the senior novice taking top was Kennady Beaver, 2nd Maely Mccoy, 4th Julie Perks, 5th Jaden Sumpter and 6th Arolyn Shuster. In the intermediate taking top overall was Makirah Dydell, 3rd Sutton James, 4th Abby Heaston, 7th Jillian McKinney and 9th Hadlee McManus.
In advanced taking top Raelee Lewis, 3rd Troy Pottorf, 4th Sophia Salcido, 7th Molly Lund, 9th Aubrey Snapp. I Troy Pottorf was named Mr. Star Systems. Lynde Joyce was named Miss Teen Intermediate, with Braylee Brown 2nd. Makirah Dydell was named Miss Senior Intermediate with Gracie Smith 2nd. In advanced Miss teen was Jasey Bell, 2nd Raelee Lewis, 3rd Molly Lund and 4th Aubrey Snapp. In senior Miss was Kendall Weiser, 2nd Krimzyn Blanchard and 3rd Saylor Ray. Kendall Weiser and Krimzyn Blanchard were awarded a superstar award which is a "near perfect" score for solos.
In the duet/trio movie taking top overall were Frankie Bussman and Harlowe Burgess. The 7-8 winner was Paislee Roberts and Ryleigh Pendergrass. Junior novice winners were Courtney Wolfe and Allee Snodgrass and teen Madelyn and Maely McCoy. In advanced teen taking top: Chloe Wheeler and Kendall Weiser.
In advanced senior taking top overall and the only SUPERstar award given (perfect score): Krimzyn Blanchard and Troy Pottorf.
Several Group numbers won top overall: "Boyz" with Ady White, Krimzyn Blanchard, Saylor Ray and Raelee Lewis took first. "Skills" with Allyn Dixon, Frankie Bussman, Maizey Claycomb, Bryler Shelton, Paizlyn Keller, Paislee Roberts, Ryleigh Pendergrass, Matea Reynolds Harlowe Burgess.
Along with the ALL Studio production took top overall. The small group "unloyal" received the only group SUPERstar award (perfect score) and the highest score of the competition with Troy Pottorf, Krimzyn Blanchard, Raelee Lewis and Saylor Ray. Kenzie Carrigan won a Choreography award for her hip hop work.
The Studio is led by Darcee Blanchard, Lynnsie Johnson, Hadley Joyce, Kenzie Carrigan, Frederic Farmer, Neicey Santina, Aliyah Anderson, Kinser Beaver and Krimzyn Blanchard. They will continue to compete this spring ending with nationals and recital in summer.
