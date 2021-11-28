A passerby driving through King Hill Avenue would have noticed several cars parked alongside the Darcee’s School of Dance building Sunday.
Darcee’s held an annual event known as “Holiday Mart,” which featured holiday-themed vendors selling items ranging from Christmas wreaths to t-shirts inside the dance studio.
Darcee Blanchard, the owner of Darcee’s School of Dance, said this is their eighth year of Holiday Mart. It was closed last year due to COVID-19.
“It’s grown every year, and a lot of people look forward to it and come every year,” she said.
With everything being set up the night before, Blanchard said most notified her about participating in the event through Facebook. She noted that vendors had to pay a $40 fee.
“Each vendor sets up their own booths for their own profit,” she said.
She noted that all funds received by her through Holiday Mart are used for her dance studio.
Blanchard said the number of shoppers was steady throughout the day, being at least 50 to 60 at any given time.
Blanchard and Holiday Mart vendor Sandy Pottorf put the total number of shoppers at a couple hundred.
“Just shopping small, it’s what we need to do,” Pottorf said.
Pottorf said she sold handmade gnomes to raise money for her son’s trip to a dancing camp in Los Angeles. She said that she’s made gnomes for around four years.
“It gets everyone ready for the holidays and we all like to come together. And a lot of us are good friends,” Blanchard said. “So it’s fun to get together … see what everybody else is selling and just have a good time.”
Darcee’s School of Dance hosts dancing classes throughout the week and is involved with several performances.
