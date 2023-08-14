APTOPIX Mariners Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals’ Freddy Fermin, left, douses Dairon Blanco after their game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dairon Blanco executed a suicide squeeze bunt in the ninth inning to score Samad Taylor, and the Kansas City Royals rallied after blowing a 5-0 lead to hand the playoff-contending Seattle Mariners their third straight loss, 7-6 on Monday night.

Brady Singer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Bobby Witt Jr. hit the Royals' first inside-the-park homer in four years and Salvador Perez hit a three-run shot to build the Royals' big lead. But it all came undone in the final two innings.

