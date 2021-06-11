PHOENIX | Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is taking a physical leave of absence from the team while his wife Nicole is dealing with brain cancer.
Hazen said Friday that he will continue to consult regularly with assistant general manager Amiel Sawdaye, who will take over day-to-day baseball operations. The 45-year-old Hazen has been the GM of the Diamondbacks since 2016.
Hazen’s wife Nicole has been battling a brain tumor for more than a year. The couple has four sons.
“First off, what I want to say, is that Nicole is doing OK,” Hazen said. “She’s grinding along. But being realistic about the journey we’re on right now,”
Diamondbacks president Derrick Hall said he supports Hazen’s decision and is glad Hazen is taking time to be with his family. Hazen and Hall said there is no timetable for the GM’s return.
— From AP reports
