Kansas Iowa St Basketball

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson grabs a rebound in front of Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi during the first half of a game on Saturday in Ames, Iowa. 

 Associated Press

AMES, Iowa — Jaren Holmes scored all 15 of his points in the second half as No. 13 Iowa State rolled past No. 8 Kansas 68-53 on Saturday.

Osun Osunniyi added 13 for the Cyclones (16-6, 7-3 Big 12), who stayed within at least a game of front-running Texas in the conference standings. Tamin Lipsey added eight rebounds and 10 assists.

