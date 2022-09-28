Cuba Tropical Weather

An electric company worker mounted on a crane uses a machete to cut away tree branches felled on power lines in the wake of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday in Havana, Cub.

 Associated Press

HAVANA | Cuban officials said they had begun to restore some power Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island while devastating some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm.

At least two people were reported killed.

