Cruise lines have thrown in the towel for 2020.

Member companies of lobbying group Cruise Lines International Association, which includes Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and most others, have agreed to continue their voluntary suspension of sailing from U.S. ports until 2021.

While the lines are no longer under the no-sail order from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, member lines now fall under a new “Framework for Conditional Sailing Order” issued by the CDC on Oct. 31.

That framework requires lines to go through a series of tasks before they can begin sailing with customers. That includes ramping up testing facilities on and off-ship, ensuring its personnel are free of coronavirus and then performing at least one test sailing to simulate an actual cruise and prove out its ability to sail safely.

Tuesday’s announcement from CLIA means that other lines like Carnival and MSC Cruises would also be waiting until January.