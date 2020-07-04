Dear President Minnis,

As the faculty sponsor for the Benedictine College chapter of Turning Point USA, I would like to address a few misconceptions that have been spread over the past couple of weeks.

First and foremost, it is wrong for anyone to suggest that the original Instagram post at issue reflects the philosophy of Turning Point USA, or to use it to argue that the BC chapter should not exist. If the original meme that was posted reflected the personal views of the person who posted it, then the TPUSA.BC handle should not have been used to post it. I was not on Instagram at the time (I didn’t even have an account), but I am now, and had I been consulted, I would not have approved it.

Second, however, this incident is being appropriated by some individuals to make certain sweeping and outlandish claims. Although I do not believe these individuals are representative of alums and students in general, they have made themselves heard in some quarters, so I would like to address some of the points that I have seen them make.

As of this writing, there is a letter that has been drafted by a few recent graduates who make several erroneous accusations – some quite bad. The letter repeatedly assumes one side of several politically live debates dogmatically, and then uses that as “evidence” of its accusations.

For instance, the letter cites a previous Instagram post by the BC chapter of TPUSA about the rampant destruction of certain statues and presents this as de facto evidence of racism, as if there was no debate about that. This is absurd. Statues of Washington, Lincoln, and St. Junipero Serra are among the ones being torn down on precisely the same grounds as all the others.

The argument in the letter is akin to condemning the Catholic Church for having the audacity to declare abortion to be intrinsically evil and just leaving it at that, without even considering the fact that there is a perfectly reasonable case.

Even worse, the letter then goes on to insinuate connections with “White supremacist groups.” First, speaking as a biracial person myself, my family has encountered white supremacism (both overt and implicit examples), and Turning Point USA is not it.

I did my research when I became faculty sponsor of the BC chapter of Turning Point USA, and a simple perusal of their videos will demonstrate the utter absurdity of insinuations of “white supremacy.”

The letter also alleges expressions of “support” from white supremacist individuals or groups, but that is akin to citing the fact that some fascists and dictators in the past have expressed “support” for the Catholic Church in an attempt to misportray such things as representative of the institution.

The letter also cites the racial makeup of the BC faculty as part of its evidence. I have to say that it is painfully clear that the author of the letter has never been on a faculty hiring committee at BC. I have.

Every hiring committee of which I have been a member has made its choices based on academic qualifications and mission fitness. Insinuations that the BC hiring process has somehow suppressed qualified hires from people of color is beyond absurd. Such accusations require specificity about the hiring process, and the letter provides none.

The specifics would not support the accusation.

The letter also cites “backlash” to proposals for certain campus speakers. “Backlash” is an inflammatory term that can mean anything from irrational exclusion to well-reasoned objections. Were there any stated reasons for that “backlash”? If so, what were they?

In response to what positions was the “backlash”? If there were some instances in which some small group did react with irrational knee-jerk exclusion, is such a small group representative of the college? The answers to these questions are necessary in order to justify the accusations in the letter, and the letter provides none.

I did, however, see some specifics from an alum who linked to the letter online. This alum stated that there were proposed speakers on issues such as racism who were rejected due to stances on abortion and marriage that are contrary to Catholic teachings.

The alum used this as de facto evidence of selective adherence to some Catholic teachings at the expense of others, which is a very common confusion among Catholics. Racism is intrinsically evil, but there is legitimate debate about whether this or that particular action or policy position is racist.

With abortion, however, there is no such ambiguity about individual cases. The same is true of Catholic teachings on the nature of marriage – there is no ambiguity about whether this or that instance of marriage is or is not between people of the same sex.

So there is a perfectly Catholic explanation for such a blanket policy for speakers based on issues that involve no ambiguity or debate about specific cases. So I would trumpet such a selection process as an example of institutional Catholicism at Benedictine College.

The letter then cites BC recruitment demographics as further evidence. Again it is painfully clear that the author did not even bother to consult BC Admissions.

The author does not even consider the possibility that a school which attracts a heavily regional Catholic demographic will tend to have a very different demographic makeup than the general population due simply to large differences between regional Catholic demographics and American demographics in general, or demographics in other regions of the country. Instead, the author concludes from this, as well as from the accusations mentioned earlier, that BC has a “culture of racism.”

This sweeping inference is beyond outlandish. Appealing to the Benedictine value of hospitality to promote more integration of students is one thing. Claiming that the current situation is a “culture of racism” is quite another. To mistake one for the other is to mistake Catholic theology for theologies such as the one explicitly endorsed by the person recommended in the letter for further reading, Ibram X. Kendi:

“Too many churches are based on what I call civilizer theology: the idea that the role of the church and the ministers and the congregants is to civilize individuals away from their sins. This civilizer theology reinforces and is reinforced by racist ideas when applied to racial groups, or when it says the problems of our societies are the deficiencies of people and not the deficiencies of policy and power. I think churches should be based on liberation theology: the idea that the role of the church and the ministers and the congregants is to liberate humanity from the powers and policies that oppress them.” (Q&A: Antiracism and the church with Ibram X. Kendi, 9/30/19)

St. John Paul II presents the following contrasting Catholic view:

“Whenever the Church speaks of situations of sin, or when she condemns as social sins certain situations or the collective behavior of certain social groups, big or small, or even of whole nations and blocs of nations, she knows and she proclaims that such cases of social sin are the result of the accumulation and concentration of many personal sins…

The real responsibility, then, lies with individuals.” (Apostolic Exhortation Reconciliatio et Paenitentia, 16)

Given that difference in theology, it is no wonder that the letter moves in such a sweeping fashion to claims about a “culture of racism.”

The recommended theology is one that explicitly deemphasizes personal responsibility and personal sin in favor of structural or collective factors. As St. John Paul II makes clear, this is not a theology that is compatible with a Catholic mission.

During last year’s visit by an accreditation team from the Higher Learning Commission, one member of the team stated that 80% of the institutions that they have visited (both secular and religious) are shrinking.

Benedictine College has not only bucked that trend, but has also transformed itself from a dying college that was near closure just a few decades ago to one with a pattern of record enrollment year after year. Why? I put that very question to the accreditation team last year.

Their answer was that among the 20% of institutions that they have visited which are not shrinking, the common thread is that these institutions clearly identify a mission and not only adhere to it, but trumpet it loudly as part of their identity, instead of trying to become like other institutions.

They stated that Benedictine College was a clear example of this and, after a thorough investigation, gave BC a review that exceeded expectations.

I present this as independent evidence that BC has indeed been successful in focusing on its mission, and that sweeping conclusions about the “culture” of the college in the letter I have been citing are wrong and not representative of the views of the vast majority of students and alums.

This hardly means that BC is perfect. But it is much better to be imperfect at achieving the right mission than to be perfect at achieving a wrong one. BC should seek improvements in accord with its mission and continue to resist philosophies that have overtaken and consumed other American institutions, including Catholic ones.

BC has bucked that ideological trend, and should continue to do so.

— Dr. Anthony Crifasi, Associate Professor in Philosophy