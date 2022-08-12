Virus Outbreak Creighton Lawsuit

Students walk across 24th Street after the 24th Street dedication and ribbon cutting on the Creighton University campus in Omaha, Nebraska in 2020. The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday has dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students seeking to be exempt from the school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion. 

 Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students who sought to be exempt from the private Catholic school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion.

The state’s high court said it didn’t have jurisdiction, citing its 150-year stance that people can't appeal orders denying or granting temporary injunctions. In this case, a judge last year declined to issue a temporary injunction that would have blocked Creighton University’s requirement that all students get the COVID-19 vaccination.

