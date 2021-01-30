A few weeks ago, I was waiting in a long Starbucks drive-thru line. I was in a hurry, but there were cars behind me, so there was no way out. It’s one of the adjustments we have all become accustomed to in the pandemic world: Long drive-thru lines, limited hours and anxious crowds.

As I pulled up to receive my order and pull out my card, the barista stopped me. “The person in front of you paid for your coffee.” I smiled and paused. Then quickly said, “Do the same for the person behind me.” I am not sure how long this went on, but I know it made my morning brighter. As I peeked in my rearview mirror at the person behind me, I saw her smiling, as well.

It amazes me how small acts that cost very little – or almost nothing – can change an entire day for the better. Even during the pandemic, as I have reported the news and interacted with people (at a distance) in the community, it has been wonderful to watch creative acts of kindness. Most acts of kindness have an element of creativity or surprise. But in a global pandemic, more creativity is required to pass along some joy to others. So, I decided to ask friends and colleagues this question: What are some creative ways we can safely extend kindness to others around us? Here are some ideas we shared together:

Send a thank you card to first responders in the community. This can be anyone from firefighters to nurses to grocery store workers. Make the cards handwritten. The extra time will mean a lot. If you are able, include a gift card for coffee or a snack.

Call someone you haven’t spoken with in a while. This could include a senior adult whose ability to interact is limited due to high risk. Again, make it a phone call instead of just a text. The extra time and effort will add impact.

Become a pen pal. Being a pen pal is almost a lost art in our fast-moving world of instant communication. However, the time involved with writing, mailing, receiving and reading a letter will be time well spent. Pen pals can be people you know, or they can be strangers who are homebound. Recently, a furloughed worker in Denver used his time at home to write letters to more than 140 homebound senior adults in assisted-living homes in his community.

Perform a random act of kindness. This could be like my experience above paying for the next person in line. One local church in our community reached out to a fast-food restaurant manager and gave her $200 to use for individuals or families who come in and are not able to pay for a meal. The manager now uses this as an emergency fund to feed children, needy families and even homeless people who hang out in the parking lot.

Start a “creative kindness” group. Places of worship, workplaces and neighborhoods have done this all over the country. Groups work together, observing social distancing, to pool their resources and extend kindness to others. Acts range from giving a large tip to a delivery person or server to assembling care packages for local COVID-19 patients.

This list is not exhaustive, of course. But, maybe these ideas will do for you what they did for me: Get the creative (kindness) juices flowing to help others and to make these days a little brighter.