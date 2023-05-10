Pecan Toffee Oatmeal Cookies

Oatmeal is a versatile ingredient found in desserts, breakfast foods, savory dishes, and so much more. While it is enjoyed in many different dishes, for cookie lovers, oatmeal shines brightest in cookie recipes.

Homemade cookies not only fill the kitchen with delicious aromas, they are a comfort food prepared and enjoyed with others. Many recipes are even passed down among generations. This recipe for "Pecan Toffee Oatmeal Cookies" from Laurie McNamara's "Simply Scratch: 120 Wholesome Homemade Recipes Made Easy" (Avery) could become a family favorite in no time.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.