Oatmeal is a versatile ingredient found in desserts, breakfast foods, savory dishes, and so much more. While it is enjoyed in many different dishes, for cookie lovers, oatmeal shines brightest in cookie recipes.
Homemade cookies not only fill the kitchen with delicious aromas, they are a comfort food prepared and enjoyed with others. Many recipes are even passed down among generations. This recipe for "Pecan Toffee Oatmeal Cookies" from Laurie McNamara's "Simply Scratch: 120 Wholesome Homemade Recipes Made Easy" (Avery) could become a family favorite in no time.
Pecan Toffee Oatmeal Cookies
Makes 3 dozen cookies
11/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup unsalted butter
1 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 large eggs
3 cups old-fashioned oats
3/4 cup chopped pecans, toasted
1 cup toffee pieces
Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone liners.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt and set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream together the butter and both sugars until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the vanilla. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing and scraping down the sides of the bowl after adding each egg. Gradually add the flour mixture until just combined.
With the mixer on low, stir in the oats, pecans and toffee bits.
Using a 2-tablespoon scoop, measure out the cookie dough onto the prepared baking sheets, spacing them 1/2 inch apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, rotating the baking sheets halfway during bake time for even baking.
Let cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes before using a spatula to transfer to a wire rack. Repeat with the remaining dough.
These cookies are extra delicious when served warm.
