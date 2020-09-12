Police responded to a two vehicle accident near Patee Market at 10th and Lafayette streets around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

St. Joseph Police Sergeant James Tonn said the crash resulted in minor injuries. The driver of a Toyota SUV went to the hospital with a cut on his forehead.

Tonn said the crash occurred when the Toyota ran a stop sign going west on Lafayette Street. The Toyota was hit by a Ford truck and caused the Toyota to spin and slide to the front of Patee Market.

Tonn said luckily the vehicle did not strike Patee Market, as it came to rest just outside of the building. Both vehicles were towed away and the Toyota experienced major damage to the front driver side of the vehicle.