Crepe

Crêpe is the French word for "pancake." Crêpes are delicate, batter-based and savory or sweet creations that can be eaten at various times of the day. Crêpes may be enjoyed at breakfast filled with fresh berries, or as a dessert bursting with a luscious cream.

While French crêpes are widely known, various cultures have their own variation of this super-thin pancake, including the Bavarian region of Germany. Palatschinken and Pfannkuchen are German/Austrian crêpe varieties. German and Austrian crêpes are slightly thicker than French ones, but not nearly as thick as American pancakes. Enjoy this recipe for "Palatschinken (Crêpes)," courtesy of Little Vienna, an online recipe blog.

