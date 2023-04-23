Mexico Rail Shipments

Canadian Pacific trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in 2022 in Toronto.

 File photo | Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — The Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad announced its first big business win Friday — a week after completing its long-planned merger — with a multiyear agreement to handle the Schneider National trucking company’s rail shipments to and from Mexico starting in mid May.

The deal provides that CPKC will become Schneider’s preferred cross-border rail partner. It will move shipping containers of goods that the trucking company picks up at manufacturers and ports in Mexico to the key rail hub of Chicago, where all the major railroads exchange traffic — taking traffic away from Union Pacific and BNSF.

