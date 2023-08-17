short ribs

Slow cookers are a handy tool for any home chef, particularly those who juggle busy daily schedules. With slow cookers, meals can be prepared in advance and then left to simmer for hours while they develop deep flavors as meats become tender and succulent.

When cooking recipes in a slow cooker, it's best to choose cuts of meats and poultry that can stand up to long cook times. These cuts tend to be more fibrous and tough, but will tenderize with time. Short ribs, for example, are a prime option for slow cooking magic. They're the star of this recipe for "Bacon, Onion & Stout Braised Short Ribs" from "Crock-Pot¨ 365 Year-Round Recipes" (Publications International, Ltd.) from The Crock-Pot Kitchens.

