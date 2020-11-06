MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State and Kansas State appeared to be on a collision course between Big 12 unbeatens a week ago, each team taking on an unranked opponent before they face each other in Saturday’s showdown in Manhattan.

So much for that.

In wildly different ways, the then-No. 6 Cowboys and then-No. 16 Wildcats lost their first league games of the season to send each of them into this week’s game looking for redemption. Oklahoma State committed four turnovers that allowed Texas to take their game to overtime, where the Longhorns escaped with a 41-34 victory. Kansas State was battered by West Virginia 37-10 in Morgantown in a game that was never close in the second half.

All of which put even more importance on the Cowboys’ trip to Kansas State. Both teams remain tied with Iowa State in the loss column in the Big 12 race.

“We’ll find out how we respond when adversity strikes. We’ll find out the character and resolve of our guys,” Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said.

Klieman had a hard time pinpoint exactly what went wrong in Morgantown, but Oklahoma State counterpart Mike Gundy knew exactly where to place the blame in Stillwater: turnovers. Spencer Sanders threw an interception, lost the ball on a sack and fumbled an exchange; running back LD Brown also coughed the ball up.

Hard to win many games when you’re minus-4 in the turnover column.

Besides, plenty of opportunities still lie ahead. Kansas State still faces the Cyclones and two-loss Texas down the stretch, while the Cowboys still have the Bedlam game against Oklahoma.