FRISCO, Texas — NFL interceptions leader Trevon Diggs cried when Nick Saban wanted him to move to cornerback from receiver at Alabama four years ago.
The breakout star of the Dallas Cowboys also did what came naturally, seeking encouragement in a phone call with older brother Stefon Diggs, Buffalo’s 2020 All-Pro receiver who was in Minnesota at the time.
“In that moment, I kind of felt for him saying, ‘I understand,’” Stefon Diggs said. “You know, Alabama’s a powerhouse school. You don’t really get a lot of say-so. But knowing that he was going to be in good hands, you know this is the best, if not the best coach we’ve ever had in college football telling you that he wants you to play corner for good reason.”
There are seven reasons now — and counting.
Diggs and Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson are the only players since the 1970 merger with seven interceptions in the first six games. Diggs is the first player in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to return at least two of those picks for touchdowns.
Going into Week 7, with the Cowboys (5-1) on their bye, the second-year pro has more interceptions than 27 teams. Diggs can be the first NFL player with an interception in each of the first seven games when Dallas returns at Minnesota on Halloween night.
With 11 games remaining, he’s only four interceptions from tying Everson Walls’ club record of 11 in 1981.
“He had great ball skills, really good hands, long, very athletic,” Saban said. “I thought there would be more value for his future if he was a corner. I don’t make guys move positions, so it was his final decision to do it. It’s certainly worked out really well for him.”
The 6-foot-2 Diggs never really doubted that Saban knew best, and didn’t need long to put aside the emotion with help from his brother.
Either way, Diggs is drawing attention that won’t go away anytime soon.
