Florida governor appeals ruling on masks in schools
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge's ruling that the governor exceeded his authority by ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The governor's lawyers took their case Thursday to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. DeSantis wants the appeals court to reverse last week's decision by Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper, which essentially gave Florida's 67 school boards the power to impose a student mask mandate without parental consent. Cooper's ruling was automatically stayed by the appeal.
DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference earlier this week that he is confident the state will win on appeal by linking the mask mandate order to the Parents Bill of Rights law. That law, the governor said, reserves for parents the authority to oversee their children's education and health.
Cooper found, however, that the Bill of Rights law exempts government actions that are needed to protect public health and are reasonable and limited in scope — such as masking students to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
Governor in hospital with flu symptoms; COVID tests negative
CONCORD, N.H. | New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was admitted to a hospital Friday with flulike symptoms that have lasted for days, and after having tested negative three times for COVID-19, his chief of staff said.
Millerick had earlier said Sununu was being evaluated "as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week."
Sununu, a Republican, said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn't feeling well, postponed a meeting and began isolating.
Sununu, 46, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. He received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 10.
National Guard aids South Carolina hospital amid virus surge
COLUMBIA, S.C. | The National Guard is sending help to a South Carolina hospital system as the current COVID-19 surge overwhelms emergency departments.
About a dozen Guard members will work in two Tidelands Health emergency rooms, three temporary respiratory clinics set up to mitigate emergency volumes and one monoclonal antibody clinic, the coastal hospital system announced Friday.
Two of the system's hospitals in the Grand Strand have topped 100% capacity, with emergency departments serving as holding areas for patients when beds are not available.
The state is now averaging more than 5,300 cases per day, nearing the record high case numbers seen in January before the vaccine became readily available. On Friday, health officials reported 6,032 new COVID-19 cases and another 38 deaths.
