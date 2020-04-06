The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri has climbed to 2,722. Cases are up by 355 from Sunday's 2,367, a 15% increase.

Deaths increased from 34 to 39.

As of Monday afternoon, Mosaic Life Care has tested a total of 412 people. Thirteen returned a positive result, 335 a negative result and 64 are still pending. Ten of the positives are St. Joseph outpatients, two are inpatients in St. Joseph and one is an Albany inpatient.

In Kansas, cases have increased from 747 Sunday to 845 Monday, a 13.1% increase. Deaths have reached 25, up from Sunday's 22.

Across the nation, new coronavirus cases grew 9.14% on Sunday, the lowest increase since Johns Hopkins University started posting county-level data.

The average rate of increase per county also hit a new low, 13.31%.

The average rate of increase per U.S. state also reached its lowest point, 10.23%.

On Saturday, Missouri saw a 23.93% increase in confirmed cases, while on Sunday the state only saw a 1.6% increase in confirmed cases. Friday saw an even lower increase of .38%

Considering the unevenness of the increases, Missouri's weekend numbers may be affected by reporting delays.

Looking at a five-day period

Since April 1, Missouri's average rate of increase per day has been 11.98%. Compared to all of the U.S. states, Missouri ranked 21st in lowest average increase from April 1 to 5. Washington, considered to be an epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, ranked first in lowest average increases. Louisana, with an average increase of 20.61%, had the highest rate in the U.S.

For that same time period, all U.S. states averaged a 13.02% increase in cases.

Deaths

Deaths from COVID-19 increased over the weekend, but at a lower rate than expected. As of Sunday, a total of 9,620 have died in the US from the virus, a 14.39% increase. Single-day deaths Sunday totaled 1,210. The U.S. mortality rate as of Sunday was 2.85%

About the data

The data from Johns Hopkins University tracks confirmed cases and deaths in U.S. jurisdictions down to the county and municipality level. Some cases and deaths aren't assigned to local jurisdictions pending notification or delays in reporting.

On Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,113 confirmed cases, but the Johns Hopkins data reported 1,864. This discrepancy is likely due to a delay in reporting, and explains the low increases on certain days.