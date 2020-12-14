As the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine hit all 50 states Monday, a spokesperson for Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph told News-Press NOW that the hospital system expects to receive doses before week's end.

The Associated Press and other major media organizations reported each state would receive its first allotment of the Pfizer and BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at some point on Monday.

A timeline for vaccine distribution in Northwest Missouri remains fluid, with Mosaic officials initially telling caregivers they didn't expect to receive vaccine doses until the week Dec. 27, then shifting the target date to "before Christmas," and now indicating this week.

Joey Austin, a hospital spokeswoman, cautioned that information around the vaccine is changing rapidly. It wasn't clear Monday which government agency Mosaic received its latest update from.

On Friday, Mosaic officials said the hospital didn't expect to be included in the initial allotment, but Austin said Monday vaccine doses are now expected this week.

Austin added she didn't know how many doses the hospital will receive or which vaccine would come. Alongside the Pfizer medication, another vaccine developed by Moderna is close to reaching government approval.

According to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived at its facility Monday morning.

A board of scientists that advises the federal government is expected to meet and consider the Moderna vaccine on Thursday. When the group recommended the Pfizer vaccine's approval, officials at the Food and Drug Administration quickly signed off on its official go-ahead, meaning the Moderna vaccine could be approved for emergency use this week if the pattern holds.

According to federal officials, the Pfizer vaccine was expected to arrive at 145 sites around the country on Monday, with doses arriving at another 425 sites on Tuesday and another 66 sites Wednesday.

In an emailed statement, an official with the St. Joseph Health Department said she didn't know when the agency would receive the vaccine.

"We do not have an expected ETA for vaccine arrival at the City of St. Joseph Health Department," Stephanie Malita, a spokesperson, said. "We have not been told what vaccine type, vaccine amount or vaccine arrival date. The city of St. Joseph Health Department will not necessarily receive the same vaccine as the medical facilities and thus would be on a different vaccine delivery schedule."

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has a plan to vaccinate 339,000 residents by the end of the year. If vaccinations start Monday, that would mean about 20,000 people would have to be vaccinated per day.

In the initial allotment of the Pfizer vaccine sent across the country, Missouri expects to receive 51,675 doses.

Medical workers will receive the first doses, with those living in long-term care facilities following slightly behind when CVS and Walgreens receive 70,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine beginning the week of Dec. 20, according to Randall Williams, DHSS director.

If projections from DHSS hold, Missouri will receive 105,000 Moderna vaccine doses in total next week, alongside 63,000 Pfizer doses. Three weeks from now, the state expects to receive 110,000 Pfizer doses and 46,000 Moderna doses.

When doses arrive, an equal number will be held in reserve to ensure people receive the required two shots, which must be given about a month apart.