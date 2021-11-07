Ukraine COVID-19 deaths hit record amid low vaccination rate
KYIV, Ukraine | Ukraine’s health ministry on Saturday reported a one-day record of 793 deaths from COVID-19.
Ukraine has been inundated by coronavirus infections in recent weeks, putting the country’s underfunded medical system under severe strain.
The ministry said 25,063 new infections had been tallied over the past day; a record 27,377 were reported on Thursday.
Although four different coronavirus vaccines are available in Ukraine, only 17.9% of the country’s 41 million people have been fully vaccinated, the second-lowest rate in Europe after Armenia.
In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face having their salary suspended. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses. Earlier this week, protesters marched in the capital of Kyiv to decry the new restrictions.
Ukraine has registered more than 3 million infection cases overall and 71,635 virus-related deaths.
Ukraine also borders Russia, which has seen new records weekly since mid-September in the number of daily COVID-19 deaths and infections.
Austria to bar unvaccinated from restaurants as cases rise
VIENNA | Unvaccinated people in Austria who also haven’t had COVID-19 will no longer be allowed to enter restaurants, hotels and hair salons or attend public events larger than 25 people under new rules that take effect Monday, the government said.
Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg outlined the rules Friday night after a meeting with state-level leaders to discuss the country’s response to rapidly rising coronavirus cases.
“It is simply our responsibility to protect the people in our country,” Schallenberg told reporters, noting the case numbers and increasingly full hospital intensive care units.
Previously, people could enter restaurants, hotels and other areas if they were vaccinated, had recovered from the virus or could show results from a negative test.
The government is planning a transition period for the first four weeks to encourage the unvaccinated to get shots. During that time, anyone who has received one vaccine dose and has results from a valid PCR test will be allow to attend events and enter the listed types of locations.
After four weeks, only people who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed entry.
The capital city of Vienna announced similar restrictions earlier this week.
Austria reported a pandemic high of 9,923 new confirmed coronavirus cases Saturday, surpassing its previous record of 9,586 last year. In the last seven days, the infection rate rose from 317.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 522.4 cases per 100,000.
If the situation continues to worsen, further restrictions on unvaccinated people could be on the horizon. Schallenberg said last month that if ICU’s fill to one-third of the total capacity, the government would implement lockdown restrictions for residents who remain unvaccinated.
Currently, 66.7% percent of Austria’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 64.5% is fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe. The Austrian government announced this week that all adults are eligible for booster shots, if six months have elapsed since their last dose.
Schallenberg called again on unvaccinated Austrians to get the vaccine, calling it a “moral responsibility.”
UNM disenrolling 256 students for shirking vaccine mandate
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | The University of New Mexico is disenrolling 256 students from classes for not complying with university’s requirement for vaccination against COVID-19.
University spokeswoman Cinnamon Blair said the students being disenrolled took no action to comply with the requirement by Friday’s deadline, the Albuquerque Journal reported.
“Students facing disenrollment have been receiving daily messages for over a month and, prior to that, biweekly messages,” Blair said.
Under the requirement, students must show proof of vaccination or acquire an exemption for medical or religious reasons or only take remote-study classes off campus.
Exempted students on campus are required to submit weekly COVID-19 tests to the UNM vaccine verification site. For the fall semester only, students who have not been vaccinated or exempted are permitted to remain at UNM if they submit weekly COVID-19 tests results.
UNM’s online vaccination site shows 92.2% of students on the Albuquerque campus have been vaccinated and that 91.8% of students throughout the university system are vaccinated.
Blair said disenrolled students do not have to return financial aid received during the fall term, but disenrollment may affect their chances to get aid in the future.
”That’s because they will not receive credit in the fall semester, and certain forms of financial aid require that a student demonstrate good standing and regular progress toward a degree,” she said.
Disenrolled students may return to UNM in the spring semester as long a they provide proof of vaccination or request and receive a qualified exemption.
In another development, the Las Cruces school district has seen a big spike in COVID-19 cases among students and staff after several weeks of steady increases, totaling over 900 cases since classes began on Aug. 9, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported.
The district had 194 new cases in the week ending Thursday, almost four time the weekly numbers through early October.
Navajo Nation reports 85 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. | The Navajo Nation has reported 85 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.
It marked just the 15th time in the last 38 days that the tribe has recorded a coronavirus-related death.
The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,345 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The known death toll now is at 1,498.
The tribe reported no COVID-related deaths 23 times in a 35-day span before reporting five deaths on Thursday and one death on Friday along with 88 new cases.
Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.
All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.
The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
