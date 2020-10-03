After staying steady most of the week, hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care for COVID-19 now totals 57 inpatients in the hospital system with 55 of them being in St. Joseph.

This is a new high for Mosaic. Hospital officials have said there is room in the fourth floor — a negative pressure floor to expand the COVID-19 ward if the fifth floor (48 beds) is full.

News-Press NOWwill continue to follow the hospitalization number within the hospital.

Free community testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10.