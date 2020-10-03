Mosaic (copy)
Buy Now

Mosaic Life Care has new high in cases.

 Clayton Anderson | News-Press NOW

After staying steady most of the week, hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care for COVID-19 now totals 57 inpatients in the hospital system with 55 of them being in St. Joseph. 

This is a new high for Mosaic. Hospital officials have said there is room in the fourth floor — a negative pressure floor to expand the COVID-19 ward if the fifth floor (48 beds) is full. 

News-Press NOWwill continue to follow the hospitalization number within the hospital. 

Free community testing will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10. 

Clayton Anderson can be reached at clayton.anderson@newspressnow.com. Follow him on twitter: @NPNowAnderson.