COVID-19 hospitalizations at Mosaic Life Care are now at a new high. There are currently 71 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital system with 68 in St. Joseph, two in Maryville, and one in Albany.

Mosaic officials have said in previous meetings that they currently have around 100 beds that can be used for COVID-19 patients.

