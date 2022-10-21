Student Loan Debt

New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A federal appeals court late Friday issued an administrative stay temporarily blocking President Joe Biden's plan to cancel billions of dollars in federal student loans.

The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the stay while it considers a motion from six Republican-led states to block the loan cancellation program. The stay ordered the Biden administration not to act on the program while it considers the appeal.

