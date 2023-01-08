William Jewell

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, is scheduled to convene court Wednesday, Jan. 25, at William Jewell College in Liberty. The arguments are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Yates-Gill College Union on campus.

 Amanda Lubinski | Courier-Tribune

A panel consisting of Chief Judge Gary Witt, Judge Mark Pfeiffer and Judge Cynthia Martin will hear oral arguments in two of the cases on the docket.

