Abortion Arizona

An unoccupied recovery area, left, and an abortion procedure room are seen at a Planned Parenthood Arizona facility in June in Tempe, Arizona. 

 Associated Press

PHOENIX — An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades.

But the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday declined to repeal the 1864 law, which carries a sentence of two to five years in prison for anyone who assists in an abortion and provides no exceptions for rape or incest.

