A couple who allegedly stole a vehicle from a gas station in Cameron are still on the loose and have a warrant out for their arrest.

Jennifer Royer and Darrel William Coleman of Kansas City, Missouri, allegedly stole a white 2011 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plates. This information came from the SBJ Fuels surveillance footage, according to the probable cause document.

The probable cause document indicates that the couple worked together to steal the vehicle.

According to the warrant for the arrest for the couple, on May 8 Cameron Police were notified by Royer's fathe,r Craig Royer, the female in the vehicle was his daughter and the man was William Darrel Coleman. Craig Coleman said his daughter had a history of stealing and that he gave his daughter an hour to call the Cameron Police Department and she did not.

The warrant application also listed they were a danger to the community due to their criminal history.

This also includes an incident that happened several days after the car was reported stolen where a car that matched the description was found in Clay County and a police chase ensued where Coleman evaded arrest.