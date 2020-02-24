A couple from Rock Port, Missouri, is suing Mosaic Life Care and an ear, nose and throat specialist, saying that a surgery lead to a cerebrospinal fluid leak.

On Feb. 19, 2018, Regina Bemberger had a surgery on her nasal area in which tissue was removed to treat a deviated septum, according to court documents. The surgery was performed by John Barclay at his office at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Five days after the surgery, Bemberger went to Nemaha County Hospital suffering from fever, headache, nausea and clear fluid draining from her nostril, the lawsuit states. The hospital allegedly called Barclay, who said the fluid could quite possibly be CSF and recommended bed rest.

Two days later, Bemberger went to Mosaic Life Care, complaining of severe migraine, nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, dizziness, weakness and confusion. During this visit, a CT scan found a few defects in her skull area, the lawsuit states. Diagnostic testing of the fluid draining from Bemberger’s nose was found to be CSF.

Bemberger was transferred to the University of Kansas Hospital to monitor for neurological defects. A surgery was conducted to repair the CSF a few days later, and another was performed to fix the defects in her skull, the lawsuit said.

According to the petition, Bemberger is still suffering from a pocket of air on her brain, which has caused a brain hemorrhage.

Bemberger and her husband, Tommy Bemberger, are suing Mosaic Life Care and Barclay for negligence, injuries, damages and loss of consortium.