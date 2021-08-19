With only one returner from 2019, the Bearcats have had to make big strides in their running back room.
“They bust it with each other every single day, and they're going to go as hard as they can because now we don't know who's going to be out there,” Northwest junior quarterback Braden Wright said. “That’s been the best part about watching them. They’re just competing with each other every day to be the best that they can be.”
Northwest most recently upped its offensive prowess by adding UIndy transfer Al McKeller this month.
A 2019 AP Second Team All-American, McKeller holds conference records in the GLVC for career rushing yards with 3,558 and rushing touchdowns with 42.
In 2019, he rushed for 1,124 yards and 17 touchdowns. Plus, McKeller is the only two-time Harlon Hill candidate in UIndy history.
Before the addition of McKeller, the Bearcats first welcomed Davonte Green, a transfer from the College of the Sequoias.
In two seasons, he rushed for 1,655 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in two seasons.
Although top rushers like Justin Rankin and Isaiah Strayhorn have come and gone, Northwest sophomore Robert Rawrie is back in the fold.
In 2019, Rawrie played in 11 games as a reserve running back, carrying the ball 14 times for 117 yards and scoring two touchdowns. He averaged 8.4 yards per carry on the season.
Even though Rawrie's 117 rushing yards are the only ones to return to the roster from 2019, Wright believes the new group has clicked well together.
“With no one returning from the last time we played against Ferris (State), that's been fun to watch them all grow and just watch them compete every day and in a very healthy way too. They're very supportive of each other,” Wright said.
With a handful of freshmen as well in the mix, Northwest freshman Jadon Brady sees their group as a work in progress.
“We're all family, and we're not afraid to learn from one another,” Brady said. “So if one of us makes mistakes, we'll point it out. We won't take it to heart, we're going to take it because it's going to make the team better.”
