Known for its stout defense, Northwest football takes pride in its front four.
“He’ll ask every single D-line recruit, he goes, ‘If you want to be elite, you come here. If you don’t, you go somewhere else,’” Northwest junior Zach Howard said of head coach Rich Wright.
Even after graduating the MIAA Defensive Player of the Year from 2019, Northwest’s defensive line room has high hopes this season.
Named the league’s top defender from two years ago, Spencer Phillips was just one of many defensive linemen to make magic for the Bearcats over the years.
“There’s a higher ceiling we’re held to that and that’s why we are good. It’s because we have a high standard,” Howard said.
In 2019, Northwest led the league in a variety of statistics, including team defense, scoring defense, rushing defense, passes intercepted, fumbles recovered, defensive touchdowns and fourth down conversion percentage defense.
Now in 2021, two second second team All-MIAA return to the room this year: Sam Roberts and Zach Howard.
Roberts started 12 games on the defensive line, missing two games with an injury. He posted 49 total tackles and 30 solo stops, notching 10 tackles for loss. Roberts also had 5 quarterback sacks, tied for sixth in the nation in 2019.
Howard started all 14 games as nose guard and tied for the team lead with 8 quarterback sacks in 2019. He ranked second on the team in tackles-for-loss with 13.5 and third on the squad in total tackles with 66.
Another returning starter includes sophomore Peyton Plunkett, who played in all 14 games in 2019. He was credited with 14 total tackles and nine solo stops.
Other returners include junior Elijah Green who saw action in 13 games, senior Noah Williams who played in 10, and sophomore Walker Graves who competed in three games from two years ago.
Wright, who also serves as the co-defensive coordinator, is confident with the experienced group.
“A lot of those guys have played a lot of snaps here, so I’m looking for growth, and I want to play at the level of standard that we have here, which is a dominating front four. If we can control the line of scrimmage on the defensive side of the ball, we’re going to have a chance to be very successful. So the level of expectations for those kids is always really high,” Wright said.
