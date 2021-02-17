St. Joseph City Council members discussed possible improvements to the Civic Arena and local aquatic centers during a work session on Wednesday, but could see hurdles in the future with financing.

A work session at the Civic Arena addressed two large projects, funding improvements for the Civic Arena and what to do with local aquatic parks.

Improvements to the Civic Arena were laid out in four tiers. The key driver behind Civic Arena improvements is to have the arena ready for the NCAA Women’s Division II basketball tournament in 2023 and 2024. Tier one includes improvements like a new score board, new indoor aesthetics and floor replacement. The total cost for the first tier is $1 million.

Total costs for the proposed Civic Arena improvements would be around $24 million. Council member Brenda Blessings said tier one does not include enough. Her proposal of including tier two and bathroom improvements for the tournament deadline would raise the cost from $1 million to $4.8 million.

"Some of those have large numbers, we're not by any means putting this in front of you saying we want all this approval, we just want to show you what we are looking at," said Bryan Carter, St. Joseph's interim city manager.

Councilmember Brian Meyers shared concerns about the foundation of the Civic Arena and asked for a yearly gross revenue report before making decisions. Some improvements include cracking in walls due to heavy cement as well as sidewalk failures.

Discussions then shifted to the aquatic centers in St. Joseph. Lap pools at St. Joseph Aquatic Park and Northside Complex are up to 20 years past its expected useful life.

Carter said key reasons for pool improvements are because they are outdated and getting shut down. The proposal for local pools includes four options. The first option, which would cost roughly $6 million, would replace Aquatic Park or Krug Pool but not improve any amenities. Another option would require over $15 million to redesign and improve the existing Aquatic Park.

The second option has additional costs because it was discovered there is a floodplain or floodway near the area. New construction cannot be done in the area without engineered hydrological analysis. Analysis deemed a new site would be needed for new construction.

Russell Moore said he is not sure why it would flood if it never has. He says if that is a true concern, then they would save more by filling in the lap pool and giving attention elsewhere.

Councilmember Kent O'Dell said they should look at replacing the lap pool near Krug park with a smaller option.

Council members were shown around the Civic Arena at items needing improved. Members shared concerns about long term revenue for these projects. Nothing was officially voted on at the work session. How these improvements will be funded has not been decided on.