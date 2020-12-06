The 16 finalists for the Cotillion for Achievement Class of 2021 were announced Sunday afternoon at the Joyce Raye Patterson Senior Center.

Students representing schools in Andrew and Buchanan counties were recognized for their academic success and were selected by a committee.

Students selected were narrowed down to these 8 ladies and 8 gentlemen: Lilyann Gardener, Bishop LeBlond; Alyssa Goolsby, Central; Ashtyn Griffin, DeKalb; Emma Kapp, Savannah; Tenille Long, Central; Mary Monach, Central; Brielle Smith, St. Joseph Christian; Grace Tang, Central; Roman Becerra, Central; Ethan Brushwood, East Buchanan; Ethan Duncan, Benton; James Jura, Central; Dayne Koch, Lafayette; Zachary Langley, Lafayette; Isaac Rhose, East Buchanan; and Henry Scamurra, Central.

It was a much smaller ceremony as the finalists were only accompanied by their parents or guardians for safety precautions. David Jordan of Cotillion for Achievement knew the circumstances had to be different this time around.

“Our board and committees, we work on this year-round,” Jordan said. “When we finish up the Cotillion year this year with the Cotillion Ball — that’s in February. Come March, we’ll start analyzing what went well, what we need to change for the coming year and we’ll start the planning process all over again.”

James Jura was one of the seven Central High School students selected as a finalist and was happy to get together with other students from the surrounding area.

“It’s awesome to be selected because I know there were a lot of high schools — all the area kids — it’s just an honor to be among all these high achievers,” Jura said.

Brielle Smith was the only finalist representing St. Joseph Christian and recalls the reaction from her family members when they found out she was a finalist.

“It was just pure joy that I could be a part of something this big,” Smith said.

Ethan Brushwood represented East Buchanan as one of two finalists from the high school and showed his respect to those who were able to make the ceremony happen.

“It really shows just how many people are involved with something,” Brushwood said. “Whenever you see everybody together, it really just helps you realize just how much everyone is applying themselves to this thing and how big it is.”

These students will be put in the running for scholarship funds for their college of choice. Scholarship funds will be awarded during the Cotillion Ball on Feb. 13 at the St. Joseph Country Club.