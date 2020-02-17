Correction Feb 17, 2020 Feb 17, 2020 Updated 32 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Due to a reporter's error, a Missouri Western State University professor was misidentified. Dr. Cauley's first name is Alexander. The News-Press apologizes for this error. See More Local Videos 1:53 VIDEO: Fire Department says grants help them, surrounding community Updated 3 hrs ago 0:52 VIDEO: Exceptional Citizens dance together Updated 3 hrs ago 0:53 VIDEO: FEMA approves public aid for one project, more on the way Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save