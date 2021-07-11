Due to an reporters error, Reba Dilts name was misspelled in the article “As rates remain low in Buchanan County, those against vaccination hold strong” in the Weekender edition of the St. Joseph News Press. News-Press Now apologizes for the error.
Correction
Clayton Anderson
